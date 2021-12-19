Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $25.68

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.68.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,411 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

