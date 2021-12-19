Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $96.17

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

PLNT opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 146.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

