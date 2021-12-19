Analyzing Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO) & Its Rivals

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS: PFHO) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pacific Health Care Organization to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million $550,000.00 13.64 Pacific Health Care Organization Competitors $1.66 billion $78.96 million 25.72

Pacific Health Care Organization’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization. Pacific Health Care Organization is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Health Care Organization and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Health Care Organization Competitors 105 453 631 15 2.46

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 60.98%. Given Pacific Health Care Organization’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Health Care Organization has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68% Pacific Health Care Organization Competitors -30.58% -7.25% -10.92%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization’s rivals have a beta of 6.44, suggesting that their average share price is 544% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization rivals beat Pacific Health Care Organization on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

