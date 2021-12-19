Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stephen Pearce Buys 5 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,899 ($38.31) per share, for a total transaction of £144.95 ($191.56).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Pearce acquired 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,861 ($37.81) per share, for a total transaction of £143.05 ($189.04).

AAL opened at GBX 2,943 ($38.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £39.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,786.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,128.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,321 ($30.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($46.37).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.00) to GBX 2,600 ($34.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($54.18) to GBX 3,700 ($48.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,210 ($42.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.57) to GBX 3,400 ($44.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.78) to GBX 2,960 ($39.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,252.22 ($42.98).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

