Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stephen Pearce Buys 5 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,899 ($38.31) per share, for a total transaction of £144.95 ($191.56).
Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Pearce acquired 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,861 ($37.81) per share, for a total transaction of £143.05 ($189.04).
AAL opened at GBX 2,943 ($38.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £39.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,786.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,128.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,321 ($30.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($46.37).
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
