AnRKey X Tops 24 Hour Volume of $309,434.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $309,434.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.26 or 0.08262049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.75 or 0.99596565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002697 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,618,333 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.