Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1,036.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Anthem by 35.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.85.

ANTM stock opened at $445.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $451.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.