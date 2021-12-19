Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,239.75.

ANFGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

ANFGF opened at $18.60 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

