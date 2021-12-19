ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $91.62 million and $1.59 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.67 or 0.08276026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.84 or 1.00003138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 84,223,633 coins and its circulating supply is 84,126,639 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

