Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $13.41. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 527 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,213,000 after buying an additional 512,404 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 340,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 243,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 161,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

