Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

