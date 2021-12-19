Archer Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

