Archer Investment Corp Buys New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,512,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,800,000 after buying an additional 352,050 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 250,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

