Archer Investment Corp Has $557,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

