Archer Investment Corp Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 5.99% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNOV opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $30.08.

