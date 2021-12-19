Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.04. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

