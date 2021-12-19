argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$5.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.08) and the lowest is ($6.71). argenx reported earnings of ($4.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($8.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($19.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.25) to ($16.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,044. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.41 and a 200-day moving average of $306.86.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

