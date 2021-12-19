argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$5.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.08) and the lowest is ($6.71). argenx reported earnings of ($4.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($8.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($19.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.25) to ($16.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover argenx.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of argenx stock traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,044. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.41 and a 200-day moving average of $306.86.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
