Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.18.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$672.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

