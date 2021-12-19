Arion (ARION) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $28,661.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.26 or 0.08258722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00076945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.10 or 0.99960314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,179,179 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

