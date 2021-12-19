Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in November

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATZAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

