Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 36.1% in November

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.11. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.67.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.
