Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 36.1% in November

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.11. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

