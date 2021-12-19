Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 4,080 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.