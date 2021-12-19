Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 4,080 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.
In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
