Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $179,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 440.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,456,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 90.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 30,874 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U opened at $138.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

