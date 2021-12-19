Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $201,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Danaher by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Danaher by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 438,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,408,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $313.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.84 and a 200-day moving average of $299.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

