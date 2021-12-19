Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,452 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 139.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

