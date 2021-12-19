Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 7,068 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

