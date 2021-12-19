Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 10.4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.38 and last traded at $74.20. 127,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,251,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.93 per share, for a total transaction of $24,982,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,503,733 shares of company stock worth $201,500,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

