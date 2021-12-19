ASD 1-Day Volume Tops $1.39 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $206.27 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

