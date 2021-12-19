Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Ashland Global stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

