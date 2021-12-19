ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 3,300 ($43.61) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.61) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.86) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.52) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,520.77 ($59.74).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,209 ($29.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,486.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,533.18. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.22).

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($131,447.46). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.62) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($137,789.08). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

