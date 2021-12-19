AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Mitchell I. Quain Purchases 1,000 Shares

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 1,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ALOT opened at $13.14 on Friday. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
