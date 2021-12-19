AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Mitchell I. Quain Purchases 1,000 Shares

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 1,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALOT opened at $13.14 on Friday. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

