Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.55 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,998 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 301.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

