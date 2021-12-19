Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $459.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.67.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

