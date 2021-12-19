Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Athira Pharma stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $459.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
