Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor by 244.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NYSE AVTR opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.