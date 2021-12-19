Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 365.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $142.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.14. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

