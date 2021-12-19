Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 385.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,546,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $588.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

