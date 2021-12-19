Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 599,859 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $86,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,524 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 172,644 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,927. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.60. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

