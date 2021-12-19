Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,408 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.