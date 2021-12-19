Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Head-To-Head Contrast

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.52 $143.52 million $2.51 3.33 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.40 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SiriusPoint and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15%

Volatility & Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Atlas Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

