AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 159.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,147 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 823.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,893,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,312,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

