Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

