Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $211.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.