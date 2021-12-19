Atwood & Palmer Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.