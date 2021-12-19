AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 919.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

NYSE:AN opened at $113.95 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

