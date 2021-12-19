Avion Wealth Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

