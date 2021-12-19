Avion Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA opened at $349.31 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.53. The company has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

