Avion Wealth Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avion Wealth reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $81.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

