AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $28.39. 153,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

