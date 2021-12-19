Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 365.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.