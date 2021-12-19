Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 2,879 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 544,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $56.05.

