Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,565,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

